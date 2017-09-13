Artsakh’s President holds consultations with political forces over reforms to follow Constitutional changes

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan held political consultations with the "Fatherland", "Democracy", "Dashnaktsoutyun", "Movement-88" and "Renaissance" factions of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly on September 11 and 12.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the ARtsakh President’s Office, a range of issues related to the republic's domestic and foreign policy were on the discussion agenda. Special attention was paid to the reforms to be carried out in connection with the new Constitution.

The Head of the State highlighted such meetings from political and practical viewpoints, qualifying them among key components of constructive internal political dialogue.