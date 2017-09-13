Armenia had officially informed about its decision not to participate in NATO’s exercises in Georgia – Defense Minister

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan assesses the discussions over Armenia’s non-participation in NATO exercises in Georgia as ridiculous, ARMENPRESS reports Defense Minister Sargsyan said during the Q&A session in the Parliament in response to the question of Napoleon Azizyan from “Tsarukyan” bloc.

“Every year we participate in hundreds and don’t participate in thousands of events, like all other countries that are member to or cooperate with those institutions. The Armenian side had initially no decision to participate in the military exercises in Georgia and we had informed our partners about our decision not to participate since that exercise was not directly linked with our agenda”, the Minister said.

He added that just a few weeks ago Armenia was the only regional country that participated in another NATO exercise in Georgia which was in line with the agenda of the Armenian side. “After that consultations and preparatory conferences for the exercises took place periodically and we received another invitation to participate. Our officers participated in the discussions and August 29 was the deadline for confirming the participation. Days before the deadline we officially informed that no, we are not going to participate in that exercises. This is normal working relations and there is nothing extraordinary”, Vigen Sargsyan concluded.