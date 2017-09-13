Armenian FM comments on letter of Lapshin addressed to Azerbaijani president

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian has commented on the letter of Alexander Lapshin, who was jailed in Azerbaijan and later pardoned by president Aliyev, addressed to the Azerbaijani president. “By what means the Azerbaijani authorities manage to extort such letters will be better known for the political prisoners in that country and those who are abroad to avoid persecutions”, ARMENPRESS reports FM Nalbandian said during the Q&A session in the Parliament in response to the question of Vahe Enfiajyan from “Tsarukyan” bloc.

The Minister also referred to the concerns that after the incident with Lapshin bloggers will no longer visit Artsakh for security reasons and the number of tourists will be declined. “We had just the opposite situation. Immediately after the arrest of Lapshin bloggers from nearly 10 countries visited Artsakh and the number of tourists has significantly risen. I can inform you that a new group of bloggers will visit Artsakh tomorrow to participate in wine festival. Three of them plan to prepare footages presenting the touristic attractiveness of Artsakh”, Edward Nalbandian stated.

After being pardoned by the Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, blogger Alexander Lapshin addressed a letter to him apologizing for the publications made by him in the past.