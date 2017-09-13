Starting from October number of flights from Gyumri’s airport will increase

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia will pay great attention to the implementation of economic projects in Gyumri, as well as in other communities, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said during the Q&A session in the Parliament in response to the question of Vardan Ghukasyan from “Tsarukyan” bloc. “We do not think that it is by tax privileges that we should develop Gyumri. Particularly, when we have special toolkits applied during imports, that is the payment of VAT and customs duties can be postponed”, ARMENPRESS reports Karapetyan saying.

The Prime Minister added that the Development Foundation of Armenia has been tasked to set to Gyumri’s development. Premier Karapetyan agreed with the remark of the MP that Gyumri has great potential for tourism development. “For that goal we have initiated the Kumayri project, which brings a new corporal culture with it. I believe that we do not fully utilize Gyumri’s touristic attractiveness, but there will be a complex project soon. You know that we have activated the works of Gyumri airport. Two airlines already cooperate with that airport, while the number of the flights will be increased starting from October”, the PM said.

Karen Karapetyan also informed that the airlines operating in Gyumri airport have been tasked to enlarge the geography of the flights.