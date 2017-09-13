Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-09-17

YEREVAN, 13 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 September, USD exchange rate down by 0.09 drams to 478.26 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.56 drams to 572.62 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 8.27 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.36 drams to 634.56 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 122.26 drams to 20396.81 drams. Silver price down by 1.59 drams to 272.93 drams. Platinum price down by 202.77 drams to 15084.26 drams.