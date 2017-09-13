Armenia’s macroeconomic indicators for past year are the best in the region - PM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Over the past year Armenia’s macroeconomic indicators are the best in the region, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said during the Q&A session in the Parliament in response to the question of RPA faction MP Margarit Yesayan, Armenpress reports.

“We have presented macroeconomic indicators which today are the best in the EAEU, CIS and the region. Whether this means that we have solved all our problems? Of course, no, because all our citizens want to improve their life quality, but we are unable to solve all our problems within a year”, the PM said.

He added that the path taken by the government at the moment is sufficient to some extent. At the same time he stated that they are dissatisfied with the implementation process of several programs and would like to have better results.