We have very intensive ties with Western countries, says Armenia’s PM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia, being a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), also pays attention to other markets, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said during the Q&A session in the Parliament in response to the question of Yelk faction MP Edmon Marukyan over the PM’s visits to Western countries, reports Armenpress.

“With a 21.6% conventional export growth, we have exceeded the growth rates of the EAEU countries by the growth rates of the European countries. Being an EAEU member, we also deal with specific markets. We also have very intensive relations with the Western countries, we have no need to just make a visit”, the PM said.

He added that the visits are not an end in itself. “If we do not visit, it doesn’t mean that we have no agenda with Western countries and their investors, or we are not discussing these topics. Such visits are expected in near future which will be held when we have an agenda and a topic to talk about so that the visit will not be turned into a travel”, he stated.