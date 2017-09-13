Armen Ashotyan participates in Euronest PA Bureau session in Strasbourg

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Head of the Armenian Parliamentary delegation to Euronest PA Armen Ashotyan is on a visit in Strasbourg to participate in the Euronest PA Bureau session September 12-15.

It is expected that the national delegations of Eastern Partnership will hold meetings.

On the sidelines of the visit, Ashotyan is expected to participate in the session of the foreign relations committee of the European Parliament.