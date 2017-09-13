President Sargsyan holds consultation on economic cooperation with Czech Republic, Slovakia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. H.E. Tigran Seyranyan, the Armenian Ambassador to the Czech Republic and Slovakia, briefed President Sargsyan on the economic cooperation and bilateral relations agenda with the Czech Republic and Slovakia, development of partnership in various sectors, as well as existing issues and obstacles. The briefing was part of the consultations aimed at expanding the economic component in Armenia’s foreign relations, the President’s Office said.

The Ambassador also presented proposals regarding the possibilities of enhancing Armenia’s commercial relations with the abovementioned countries and solving existing issues.

Stressing that next year will mark the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties with the Czech Republic and Slovakia, President Serzh Sargsyan attached importance that this anniversary be celebrated with true achievements.

“I am glad that the Armenian-Czech relations are active in the recent period, which is very visible especially in terms of high level mutual visits, which convey positive signals to all sectors of cooperation. And it is also very important that the agreements which were reached during those visits have been implemented or a part of them are in process.

The Czech Republic has a developed economy. I find this country to be an important partner for Armenia. The Czech Republic can have great contribution in the economic progress of our country. I believe both we and our citizens see the boost in tourism, and here the Czech tourists also have their contribution, the number of whom is although not big, nevertheless it has grown by 20% against the previous year. This also relates to the relations with Slovakia. I think both Czech Republic and Slovakia are important partners in the development of tourism, therefore works must be boosted in this sector. I am aware of the meetings held, I know about the results of the Armenian-Czech intergovernmental commission’s work, specific programs, but, Mr. Seyranyan, I would like you to speak about our tasks, and of course, about issues, if those exist, the solution of which will truly lead to economic activeness”, the President said.