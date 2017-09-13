10th International Local Economic Development Forum begins in Georgia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The 10th International Local Economic Development Forum will be held in Tbilisi on September 13-14, the Tbilisi Municipality said in a statement, reports Armenpress.

The Forum will be attended by over 100 rapporteurs, including the representatives from Armenia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Israel, Spain, Italy, Moldova, Turkey. The event, which is being organized by the Tbilisi Municipality, is being held since 2007.

“During this period the Forum has become a regional platform for discussing those issues that relate to development of regions. The Forum participants have a chance to exchange ideas and experience”, the statement said.