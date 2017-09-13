Sona Koshetsyan appointed Executive Director of Ayb Educational Foundation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. By the unanimous decision of the Board of Trustees of the Ayb Educational Foundation, Sona Koshetsyan has been appointed Executive Director, Ayb told ARMENPRESS.

Till now, Sona Koshetsyan held the post of the Acting Executive Director.

“We are convinced that Sona will ensure the right microclimate in the organization and will set the right vectors for Ayb’s development. On behalf of the Board of Trustees of the Ayb Educational Foundation and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate Sona Koshetsyan on her appointment and wish her bold accomplishments in the new role,” said Karo Sargsyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Ayb Educational Foundation.

Sona has been with Ayb since 2009. She played a key role in the establishment and development of Ayb School and was Director of Development Programs at Ayb School. Sona’s been the Founding Head of Dilijan Central School and in October 2016, she was appointed Deputy Director of the Ayb Educational Foundation to lead the School Enrolment and Coordination Department of the Araratian Baccalaureate (AB) educational program.