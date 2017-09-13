Pavilion representing Armenian food industry named the best at international exhibition

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The pavilion, created by the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA), has been named the best during the “WorldFood Moscow 2017” International Exhibition, held from September 11-14 in Moscow. 16 Armenian companies represent the Armenian food industry in the Moscow expo with the support of the Development Foundation of Armenia, the DFA told Armenpress.

The organizers of “WorldFood Moscow 2017” awarded the prize to the event manager of the Marketing Department of DFA Lusine Balayan during the tasting session arranged for international buyers and distributors at the Armenian pavilion. The selection was jointly made by the expert committee and visitors of the Exhibition.

“I see this as a good marketing result achieved by our team, and consequently expect more fruitful negotiations and larger export contracts from the companies attending the Exhibition”, noted the CEO of the Development Foundation of Armenia Armen Avak Avakian, who is currently in Moscow with the Armenian producers. The Armenian companies returned from the previous Exhibition with 12 export contracts with value of 570 million AMD.

The Minister of Agriculture of Armenia Ignati Arakelyan and the Ambassador of Armenia to the Russian Federation Vardan Toghanyan have also visited the Armenian pavilion. The Development Foundation of Armenia supports the local companies within the scope of the Export Promotion Strategy of the Armenian Government.