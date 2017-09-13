State Duma deputy Irina Yevtushenko dies aged 61

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Russian State Duma deputy Irina Yevtushenko has passed away at the age of 61, Armenpress reports citing the Siberian State Medical University’s website.

Professor, doctor in medical sciences Irina Yevtushenko was the head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology of the Siberian State Medical University.

She was elected as State Duma deputy in September 2016 from Tomsk region. Yevtushenko was a member of the Committee on international affairs and the United Russia party.