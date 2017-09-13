Russia-Turkey S-400 supply deal worth more than 2 billion USD

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The total worth of the S-400 missile system supply deal between Russia and Turkey is more than 2 billion dollars, Komersant newspaper reported citing an anonymous source in the military.

The newspaper said Turkey will receive 4 divisions of S-400 missile systems. This is the largest deal ever to be signed between Russia and Turkey, as well as between Russia and a NATO state.

According to Komersant, there are still a few issues to be clarified in the deal, namely the fact that Turkey intends to manufacture the missile systems in its territory, a move which is opposed by Russian security agencies, in terms of transferring military technology to a NATO state.