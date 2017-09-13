MP Torosyan says new development dynamics is expected in Armenian-Georgian ties

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. New, promising stage is beginning in the Armenian-Georgian ties, MP Shirak Torosyan – member of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs, chairman of Javakhk compatriotic union, told Armenpress, commenting on the recent developments of mutual partnership between Armenia and Georgia.

“This is related with the existence of common bilateral interests in the region: I think these common interests will push the sides forward to each other. Regardless of differences in foreign political stances, new development dynamics is expected in the Armenian-Georgian relations”, he said.

According to him, recently in particular increase of level of dialogue has been noticed, the circle of discussed issues became more realistic.

“It is my assessment that previously the Armenian-Georgian relations were more formal, and there was no real development dynamics which was also linked with the significant role of the Turkish-Azerbaijani factor”, he said, adding that currently there are more thorough contacts, discussions which enable to form a pragmatic agenda.

Commenting on the Georgian Vice Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze’s recent visit to Armenia, Shirak Torosyan said it can be considered as a significant step in inter-state relations, despite that there has not been any shortage of high-level mutual visits between Armenia and Georgia.

The lawmaker said Armenia and Georgia continue discussing the issue of transit transportations, as well as searching an alternative route to Lars.

“There are also common interests in a sense that Armenia is an EAEU member, and Georgia has close ties with the EU, and both countries can use their stance and place in these powerful structures within the frames of mutual interests. There is also a cooperation prospect in tourism field in terms of exchange of experience, and Armenia expressed a wish to implement it. The Georgian side as well shows interest towards Armenia’s information achievements”, Shirak Torosyan said.