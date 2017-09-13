Tax & customs revenues increase as inspections drop

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. During one year (01.09.2016-31.08.2017) the state revenue committee provided 1,139,451.1 mln drams in tax and customs revenues, including the VAT return sum, which is a nearly 6,6% or 70,867.1 mln drams increase against the previous year’s same period.

The state revenue committee said tax and customs revenues without VAT return amount totaled 1,082,122.6 mln – a 6.2 % increase.

At the same time, as result of improving the automated system for selecting risky tax payers for inspection, the number of inspections and studies by tax authorities decreased nearly 47,8%.