Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 September

Tax & customs revenues increase as inspections drop


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. During one year (01.09.2016-31.08.2017) the state revenue committee provided 1,139,451.1 mln drams in tax and customs revenues, including the VAT return sum, which is a nearly 6,6% or 70,867.1 mln drams  increase against the previous year’s same period.

The state revenue committee said tax and customs revenues without VAT return amount totaled 1,082,122.6 mln – a 6.2 % increase.

At the same time, as result of improving the automated system for selecting risky tax payers for inspection,  the number of inspections and studies by tax authorities decreased nearly 47,8%.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration