LIVE: Parliament session, lawmakers to Q&A with Cabinet members

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The session of the second sitting of the 6th convocation Parliament has kicked off on September 13, reports Armenpress.

At the beginning of the session the issues discussed at the previous session will be put up to voting.

After the voting the lawmakers will continue debating the draft law on making change and amendment in the law on ‘Public and private notification via internet’ and the related package of draft laws.

According to the Parliament’s rules of procedure, the Q&A session will launch with the Cabinet members at 16:30. The government members led by the Prime Minister will answer to questions of MPs.