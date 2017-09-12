President of Artsakh holds consultation with parliamentary factions

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. On September 11-12 President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan held political consultations with the Fatherland, Democracy, Dashnaktsoutyun, Movement-88 and Renaissance factions of the Artsakh Parliament, press service of the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.

A range of issues related to the republic's domestic and foreign policy were on the discussion agenda.

Special attention was paid to the reforms to be carried out in connection with the new Constitution.

The President highlighted such meetings from political and practical viewpoints, qualifying them among key components of constructive internal political dialogue.