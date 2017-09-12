Armenia’s membership to CSTO and EAEU doesn’t need to be revised, says Vice Speaker Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s membership to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) does not need to be revised, rather it has tendencies to expand, Eduard Sharmazanov – Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, said, reports Armenpress.

“Taking into account the existing threats in the region, the blockade of Armenia by Turkey and its denialist policy, as well as Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian policy, I want to state that security issues will remain as one of the most important issues of our agenda”, Sharmazanov said.

He added that the Parliament’s autumn sitting will be full of domestic and foreign political agendas. In addition, the Parliament is going to adopt laws that will ensure the country’s complete switch to a parliamentary system. “As for Armenia’s internal political agenda, I would like to note that although the year was elective, but the trends of economic activity, export and tourism growth are obvious , however, there a lot of works need to be done”, the Vice Speaker said.