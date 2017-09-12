Armenia ranked 2nd in list of countries preferred by Russian travelers

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is ranked 2nd in the list of countries preferred by Russian travelers, and the most preferred country is Moldova, PR director of Aviasales company Yanis Dzenis told Lenta.ru, reports Armenpress.

The company specialists came to this conclusion by analyzing the airline reservations from Russia to foreign countries. Georgia is ranked 3rd in the list.

Uzbekistan is ranked 4th, and Kyrgyzstan is 5th in the list. Top ten countries include Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Ukraine.