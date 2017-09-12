Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 September

Arrest warrants issued for dozens of national intelligence agents, Imams in Turkey


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Amid the ongoing crackdown on Gulen supporters in Turkey, arrest warrants have been issued in 21 provinces across the country for 45 former national intelligence agents, Anadolu reports.

In addition, arrest warrants have been issued for 18 Gulen-related Imams.

Turkish law enforcement agencies have already arrested 9 suspects.

 



