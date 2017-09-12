Steering committee for commemorative events of 100th anniversary of First Republic of Armenia established in Moscow

MOSCOW, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The “Armenia: Look into the future” Armenian political-analytical forum of Moscow, which was held on September 7 in President Hotel by DIALOGUE, also focused on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia and the May Battles.

Taking into account the significance of the First Armenian Republic in the restoration of Armenian statehood and ensuring its continuation, the participants of the forum established a Moscow steering committee for the 100th anniversary events.

The forum also elected co-chairs of the committee: political analyst Andrey Areshev, member of Russia’s Federation Council Rafael Zinurov, economic, dean of the Corporate management faculty of the economy and state administration academy, president of the “Barshevsky and partners” attorney board Samvel Karakhanyan, president of DIALOGUE Yuri Navoyan, head of the Moscow department of the Union of Armenians of Russia Shahen Petrosyan and Lt. General Norat Ter-Grigoryants.