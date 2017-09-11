International chess tournament to be held in Tsaghkadzor
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. International chess tournament will be held in Tsaghkadzor resort town, reports Armenpress.
From November 22 to December 2, Armenia’s Chess Academy together with the Chess Federation organizes ‘Tsaghkadzor Open’ international tournament which will be held in groups A and B.
The prize fund of the tournament is 12.000 USD.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 14:25 International chess tournament to be held in Tsaghkadzor
- 14:08 Eastern Europe men’s beach volleyball championship held in Yerevan
- 13:58 Armenian FM holds farewell meeting with French Ambassador
- 13:48 Machinery-equipment, raw materials of industrial significance to be exempt from VAT upon import
- 13:42 Armenia, EU are steadily advancing towards common goal – says envoy
- 13:33 Jailed Azerbaijani opposition media executive released
- 13:32 NATO Rapid Trident 2017 drills kick off in Ukraine
- 13:24 Minister Karayan awarded for contribution to Eurasian integration
- 13:19 Lapshin attempts suicide prior to presidential pardon
- 12:53 Int’l Hrant Dink Award ceremony to be held on Dink’s birthday Sep. 15
- 12:48 Manchester United boss Mourinho explains why signing Mkhitaryan was essential
- 12:27 Labor force demand rises in Armenia
- 12:22 Karen Karapetyan lived up to ruling party’s expectations, says Vice Speaker Sharmazanov
- 12:16 Azerbaijani president pardons Alexander Lapshin
- 12:10 Putin awards Russian Ambassador to Armenia with Order of Honor
- 12:07 World Bank is one of Armenia’s key partners, says PM Karapetyan
- 11:54 President of Artsakh visits Talish village
- 11:52 Right to appoint prime minister is given to RPA – Gagik Tsarukyan on 2018 PM’s candidate
- 11:41 “Manchester United is older than Azerbaijan”, Vice Speaker Sharmazanov responds to Aliyev’s “historic territory” statement
- 11:38 Ara Zohrabyan re-elected as Chairman of Chamber of Advocates
- 11:37 Footage shows apocalyptic consequences of Irma storm in Florida
- 11:32 North Korea threatens 'pain and suffering' ahead of UN sanctions vote
- 11:15 Former Turkish minister faces 95 years imprisonment in US probe
- 11:13 Mexico earthquake: Death toll rises to 90
- 11:04 Rafael Nadal wins 3rd US Open title
- 11:02 Rescuers find 3 lost mountaineers safe & sound on Mount Aragats
- 10:51 Parliament discusses agreement on visa-free travel between Armenia and Moldova
- 10:49 OSCE to conduct monitoring in direction of Hadrut region
- 10:44 President Sargsyan congratulates President of Tajikistan on Independence Day
- 10:42 President Sargsyan congratulates 300th anniversary of establishment of Mekhitarist Congregation on Saint Lazarus Island of Venice
- 10:28 Ukrainian police launch criminal proceedings as Mikhail Saakashvili crosses border illegally
- 10:18 Georgian foreign minister to visit Armenia
- 10:17 Eurasian Economic Union – Greece business forum kicks off in Thessaloniki
- 10:08 Clinton “not done” with politics
- 10:05 Post-Irma floods continue in Havana, Cuba
12:50, 09.04.2017
Viewed 1890 times Armenian Ambassador meets with Danish FM
12:46, 09.04.2017
Viewed 1695 times President Sargsyan participates in celebrations dedicated to Day of Emergency Situations Officers
10:59, 09.06.2017
Viewed 1566 times Culture ministry seeks return of ancient Armenian Church bell from Iran
10:39, 09.06.2017
Viewed 1513 times Germany issues Turkey travel warning again
14:59, 09.05.2017
Viewed 1504 times Eastern European Adami media-award to hold conference in Yerevan