International chess tournament to be held in Tsaghkadzor


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. International chess tournament will be held in Tsaghkadzor resort town, reports Armenpress.

From November 22 to December 2, Armenia’s Chess Academy together with the Chess Federation organizes ‘Tsaghkadzor Open’ international tournament which will be held in groups A and B.

The prize fund of the tournament is 12.000 USD.



