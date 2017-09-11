President of Artsakh visits Talish village

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. On September 10 Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the Alashan site and Talish village of the Martakert region, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The President got acquainted with the activities being carried out in the village, met with the residents.

Issues related to the course of programs on improving social and living conditions of the Talish residents were discussed during the meeting.

Thereafter Bako Sahakyan convoked a working consultation and gave corresponding instructions to the heads of interested structures for proper realization of the activities.

The President was accompanied by the acting premier Arayik Harutyunyan and other officials.