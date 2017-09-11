Ara Zohrabyan re-elected as Chairman of Chamber of Advocates
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The election of the Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia was held on September 9, reports Armenpress.
The incumbent Chairman Ara Zohrabyan was the only candidate for the post.
According to the September 9 decision of the calculating commission, Ara Zohrabyan has been re-elected as Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates by the General Assembly of the Chamber of Advocates for four years.
He received 1002 votes. 69 votes against were registered and 14 ballots were declared invalid.
