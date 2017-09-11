Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 September

President Sargsyan congratulates President of Tajikistan on Independence Day


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message on September 9 to President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the occasion of the country's national holiday - Independence Day, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.



