President Sargsyan congratulates President of Tajikistan on Independence Day
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message on September 9 to President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the occasion of the country's national holiday - Independence Day, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 11:38 Ara Zohrabyan re-elected as Chairman of Chamber of Advocates
- 11:37 Footage shows apocalyptic consequences of Irma storm in Florida
- 11:32 North Korea threatens 'pain and suffering' ahead of UN sanctions vote
- 11:15 Former Turkish minister faces 95 years imprisonment in US probe
- 11:13 Mexico earthquake: Death toll rises to 90
- 11:04 Rafael Nadal wins 3rd US Open title
- 11:02 Rescuers find 3 lost mountaineers safe & sound on Mount Aragats
- 10:51 Parliament discusses agreement on visa-free travel between Armenia and Moldova
- 10:49 OSCE to conduct monitoring in direction of Hadrut region
- 10:44 President Sargsyan congratulates President of Tajikistan on Independence Day
- 10:42 President Sargsyan congratulates 300th anniversary of establishment of Mekhitarist Congregation on Saint Lazarus Island of Venice
- 10:28 Ukrainian police launch criminal proceedings as Mikhail Saakashvili crosses border illegally
- 10:18 Georgian foreign minister to visit Armenia
- 10:17 Eurasian Economic Union – Greece business forum kicks off in Thessaloniki
- 10:08 Clinton “not done” with politics
- 10:05 Post-Irma floods continue in Havana, Cuba
- 10:00 Second sitting of 6th convocation Parliament kicks off – LIVE
- 09:57 No journalists are arrested in Germany – Chancellor Merkel to Turkish foreign ministry
- 09:55 New York City to pay tribute to 9/11 victims
- 09:51 Irma storm: 3,3 million people left without power supply in Florida, USA
- 09.09-17:19 Russia sends medicine, food supplies to Deir ez-Zor, Syria
- 09.09-17:06 Byurakan wildfire contained
- 09.09-16:34 Billionaire Samvel Karapetyan sponsors Moscow’s Ararat F.C.
- 09.09-16:28 Artsakh’s president holds meeting with Armenia’s science committee delegation
- 09.09-16:11 Irma causes 1,2 billion Euro damage in French overseas territories Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy
- 09.09-15:32 ATM robbery: Yerevan police discover hard drive
- 09.09-15:10 Artsakh’s president attends inauguration of new school
- 09.09-14:48 Irma prompts 50,000 tourists to leave Cuba
- 09.09-14:31 Ministry issues fire alert as meteorologists forecast clear weather Sep. 10-14
- 09.09-14:30 President congratulates People’s Artist Rafael Kotanjian on 75th birthday
- 09.09-13:40 Relative calm maintained in Artsakh line of contact during past week
- 09.09-13:35 Angela Merkel pelted with tomatoes on campaign trail
- 09.09-13:29 Cadillac to present semi-autonomous sedan by 2018
- 09.09-13:05 2 million drams stolen from ATM in downtown Yerevan
- 09.09-12:47 U.S. Forest Service team in Armenia for post-fire recovery support
12:50, 09.04.2017
Viewed 1867 times Armenian Ambassador meets with Danish FM
12:46, 09.04.2017
Viewed 1685 times President Sargsyan participates in celebrations dedicated to Day of Emergency Situations Officers
10:59, 09.06.2017
Viewed 1545 times Culture ministry seeks return of ancient Armenian Church bell from Iran
10:39, 09.06.2017
Viewed 1498 times Germany issues Turkey travel warning again
14:59, 09.05.2017
Viewed 1485 times Eastern European Adami media-award to hold conference in Yerevan