Post-Irma floods continue in Havana, Cuba

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The powerful Irma storm has reached Florida, US, but the resulting floods are continuing in Havana, Cuba.

Many seaside streets are under water in the Cuban capital.

Meteorologists said up to 11 meter high waves hit the city September 9.

In some parts of the city, the water is chest-high. Cars, furniture and debris are floating throughout the city.

The total damages are yet to be estimated.

According to initial reports, no fatalities have been recorded.