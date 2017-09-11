No journalists are arrested in Germany – Chancellor Merkel to Turkish foreign ministry

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. German Chancellor Angela Merkel commented on the announcement of the Turkish foreign ministry according to which official Ankara warned its citizens about traveling to Germany, Deutsche Welle reports.

“I want to be very clear here: Any Turkish citizen can come visit us. No journalists are arrested here. No journalists are put into detention here. Here, we have freedom of expression and the rule of law. And we're proud of that”, chancellor said.

According to the statement of the Turkish foreign ministry the German political leaders’ pre-election campaign is based on anti-Turkish principles. The Turkish authorities accused Germany on welcoming terrorists and allowing them to walk freely on the streets of Germany.