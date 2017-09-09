Russia sends medicine, food supplies to Deir ez-Zor, Syria
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Russia has sent supplies of food, water, medicine and other first aid items to the liberated regions of Deir ez-Zor in Syria, RIA Novosti reported citing the Russian defense ministry.
According to the defense ministry statement, the Russian side opened a school jointly with Aleppo’s authorities in the al-Furkan district, where 500 children will receive education.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 17:19 Russia sends medicine, food supplies to Deir ez-Zor, Syria
- 17:06 Byurakan wildfire contained
- 16:34 Billionaire Samvel Karapetyan sponsors Moscow’s Ararat F.C.
- 16:28 Artsakh’s president holds meeting with Armenia’s science committee delegation
- 16:11 Irma causes 1,2 billion Euro damage in French overseas territories Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy
- 15:32 ATM robbery: Yerevan police discover hard drive
- 15:10 Artsakh’s president attends inauguration of new school
- 14:48 Irma prompts 50,000 tourists to leave Cuba
- 14:31 Ministry issues fire alert as meteorologists forecast clear weather Sep. 10-14
- 14:30 President congratulates People’s Artist Rafael Kotanjian on 75th birthday
- 13:40 Relative calm maintained in Artsakh line of contact during past week
- 13:35 Angela Merkel pelted with tomatoes on campaign trail
- 13:29 Cadillac to present semi-autonomous sedan by 2018
- 13:05 2 million drams stolen from ATM in downtown Yerevan
- 12:47 U.S. Forest Service team in Armenia for post-fire recovery support
- 12:23 State of emergency declared in Alabama, USA as Irma approaches
- 12:10 ATM blasted open in downtown Yerevan
- 11:56 Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson to meet in US Open final
- 11:48 PM attends ‘Armenia’s digitization agenda’ conference
- 11:44 3-day mourning declared in Mexico
- 11:27 Turkish soldier killed in PKK fighting
- 11:21 Aronian to compete with Matlakov in world cup qualifier
- 11:03 PM holds consultation in Aragatsotn province
- 10:40 European Stocks - 08-09-17
- 10:39 US stocks - 08-09-17
- 10:38 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-09-17
- 10:36 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 08-09-17
- 10:34 Oil Prices Down - 08-09-17
- 09.08-21:23 Religious leaders must call on NK conflicting sides to stop bloodshed - Patriarch Kirill
- 09.08-21:12 There is no alternative to free and independent life of our faithful people in Artsakh – Karekin ll
- 09.08-20:37 Russian, Armenian, Azerbaijani religious leaders urge to set free civilians kept as POWs
- 09.08-20:19 Peaceful settlement to NK conflict has no alternative – OSCE PA President
- 09.08-19:52 Patriarch Kirill hopes the meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani religious leaders will promote peace
- 09.08-19:44 Over 20 Belgian organizations involved in Azerbaijani-linked corruption scandal
- 09.08-19:17 Exhibition dedicated to 200th anniversary of Hovhannes (Ivan) Aivazovsky to be opened at National Art Museum of Ukraine
12:46, 09.04.2017
Viewed 1534 times President Sargsyan participates in celebrations dedicated to Day of Emergency Situations Officers
12:50, 09.04.2017
Viewed 1510 times Armenian Ambassador meets with Danish FM
10:56, 09.02.2017
Viewed 1332 times Lt. General Hayk Kotanjian introduces new recommendations to Minsk Group, UN, for containment in Karabakh
13:48, 09.04.2017
Viewed 1288 times Fun facts ahead of Armenia-Denmark World Cup qualifier clash
09:32, 09.02.2017
Viewed 1280 times Artsakh celebrates 26th anniversary of independence