Russia sends medicine, food supplies to Deir ez-Zor, Syria


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Russia has sent supplies of food, water, medicine and other first aid items to the liberated regions of Deir ez-Zor in Syria, RIA Novosti reported citing the Russian defense ministry.

According to the defense ministry statement, the Russian side opened a school jointly with Aleppo’s authorities in the al-Furkan district, where 500 children will receive education.



