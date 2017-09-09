Artsakh’s president attends inauguration of new school

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s President Bako Sahakyan participated in the grand opening of a new school in the village of Sos in Martuni region on September 9.

The president thanked American-Armenian philanthropist Gerard Trpanjyan and the Hayastan All Armenian Fund for realizing the project.

Bako Sahakyan attached importance to the expansion and modernization of the school network in regions and villages of the country.

Numerous officials attended the event.