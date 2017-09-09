Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 September

Artsakh’s president attends inauguration of new school


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s President Bako Sahakyan participated in the grand opening of a new school in the village of Sos in Martuni region on September 9.

The president thanked American-Armenian philanthropist Gerard Trpanjyan and the Hayastan All Armenian Fund for realizing the project.

Bako Sahakyan attached importance to the expansion and modernization of the school network in regions and villages of the country.

Numerous officials attended the event.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration