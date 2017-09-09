Artsakh’s president attends inauguration of new school
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s President Bako Sahakyan participated in the grand opening of a new school in the village of Sos in Martuni region on September 9.
The president thanked American-Armenian philanthropist Gerard Trpanjyan and the Hayastan All Armenian Fund for realizing the project.
Bako Sahakyan attached importance to the expansion and modernization of the school network in regions and villages of the country.
Numerous officials attended the event.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 15:32 ATM robbery: Yerevan police discover hard drive
- 15:10 Artsakh’s president attends inauguration of new school
- 14:48 Irma prompts 50,000 tourists to leave Cuba
- 14:31 Ministry issues fire alert as meteorologists forecast clear weather Sep. 10-14
- 14:30 President congratulates People’s Artist Rafael Kotanjian on 75th birthday
- 13:40 Relative calm maintained in Artsakh line of contact during past week
- 13:35 Angela Merkel pelted with tomatoes on campaign trail
- 13:29 Cadillac to present semi-autonomous sedan by 2018
- 13:05 2 million drams stolen from ATM in downtown Yerevan
- 12:47 U.S. Forest Service team in Armenia for post-fire recovery support
- 12:23 State of emergency declared in Alabama, USA as Irma approaches
- 12:10 ATM blasted open in downtown Yerevan
- 11:56 Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson to meet in US Open final
- 11:48 PM attends ‘Armenia’s digitization agenda’ conference
- 11:44 3-day mourning declared in Mexico
- 11:27 Turkish soldier killed in PKK fighting
- 11:21 Aronian to compete with Matlakov in world cup qualifier
- 11:03 PM holds consultation in Aragatsotn province
- 10:40 European Stocks - 08-09-17
- 10:39 US stocks - 08-09-17
- 10:38 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-09-17
- 10:36 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 08-09-17
- 10:34 Oil Prices Down - 08-09-17
- 09.08-21:23 Religious leaders must call on NK conflicting sides to stop bloodshed - Patriarch Kirill
- 09.08-21:12 There is no alternative to free and independent life of our faithful people in Artsakh – Karekin ll
- 09.08-20:37 Russian, Armenian, Azerbaijani religious leaders urge to set free civilians kept as POWs
- 09.08-20:19 Peaceful settlement to NK conflict has no alternative – OSCE PA President
- 09.08-19:52 Patriarch Kirill hopes the meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani religious leaders will promote peace
- 09.08-19:44 Over 20 Belgian organizations involved in Azerbaijani-linked corruption scandal
- 09.08-19:17 Exhibition dedicated to 200th anniversary of Hovhannes (Ivan) Aivazovsky to be opened at National Art Museum of Ukraine
- 09.08-18:02 Meeting of Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani religious leaders kicks off in Moscow
- 09.08-17:53 Armenian FM meets with his Estonian counterpart
- 09.08-17:29 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-09-17
- 09.08-17:27 Asian Stocks - 08-09-17
- 09.08-17:09 Mexico quake death toll rises to 26 as state of emergency declared
12:46, 09.04.2017
Viewed 1526 times President Sargsyan participates in celebrations dedicated to Day of Emergency Situations Officers
12:50, 09.04.2017
Viewed 1484 times Armenian Ambassador meets with Danish FM
10:56, 09.02.2017
Viewed 1325 times Lt. General Hayk Kotanjian introduces new recommendations to Minsk Group, UN, for containment in Karabakh
13:48, 09.04.2017
Viewed 1281 times Fun facts ahead of Armenia-Denmark World Cup qualifier clash
09:32, 09.02.2017
Viewed 1270 times Artsakh celebrates 26th anniversary of independence