President congratulates People’s Artist Rafael Kotanjian on 75th birthday

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message to People’s Artist of the Republic of Armenia Rafael Kotanjian on his 75th birthday, wishing him robust health, inexhaustible energy and vigor, as well as new achievements, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

“You are one of the prominent figures of the Armenian theater - an artist whose rich and exciting creativity is a striking evidence of devotion to our national culture.

Thanks to your talent and great mastership, you have created numerous theatrical and cinematographic characters, which imply a vision of an intellectual artist and boundless love of life and people.

Today as well, proceeding along the meritorious path of theatrical art, you share your experience and knowledge with young artists, the future actors of the Armenian theater and cinema,” the President’s congratulatory message reads.