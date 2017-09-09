Angela Merkel pelted with tomatoes on campaign trail
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel has been hit with tomatoes already twice within a week. The incidents happened during Merkel’s campaign trail.
On September 8, the German Chancellor was booed and pelted with tomatoes in Mecklenburg. Protesters were chanting “Go away”.
According to Bild, a similar incident happened earlier on September 5 in Heidelberg.
Germany’s Bundestag elections will be held September 24.
