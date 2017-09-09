PM attends ‘Armenia’s digitization agenda’ conference

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan participated in the September 9 opening of the “Armenia’s digitization agenda” conference.

The conference is organized by the government’s Center of Strategic Initiatives, with assistance from the EU-funded “Development and strategic studies” program.

The purpose of the conference is to signal the beginning of the development of Armenia’s digitization agenda and prepare the draft document, taking into account the situation, current needs and international trends in digitization.