Aronian to compete with Matlakov in world cup qualifier


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian continues his way in the world cup qualifiers.

Russia’s Maxim Matlakov will be Aronian’s next opponent in the third round of the ongoing qualifier in Tbilisi, Georgia.

 



