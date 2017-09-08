Civil aviation chief briefs President Sargsyan on ongoing reforms

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Sergey Avetisyan, head of the General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia briefed President Serzh Sargsyan on the ongoing reforms, development programs, existing problems of the sector today.

Sergey Avetisyan presented the results of international cooperation in the aviation field, development programs of the Armenian aviation infrastructures, as well as measures for increasing the efficiency of the Armenian airspace and improving the business environment for aviation companies.

The civil aviation chief touched upon the process of the Armenia-EU common aviation zone agreement talks, which was launched in 2017, as well as results of negotiations with aviation authorities of 27 countries and the road map of the transportation policy developed and approved with the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The president of Armenia tasked to carry out consistent work with partners to strengthen and develop relations in the aviation sector by ensuring necessary conditions for airlines to operate international flights.

The meeting also focused on the expansion of the Armenian airspace’s connectivity, development of the Armenian airports and air transportation market etc.