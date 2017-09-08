Numerous festivals set for September in Armenia, Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Numerous festivals and events are planned for September in both Armenia and Artsakh since the month is a tourism season.

Nune Manukyan, director of Areni Festival Foundation presented the upcoming events during a September 8 press conference.

“We try to organize festivals every month, festivals which will make tourists interact with the everyday life, food and music of the people. The Wine Days , which was held in May in Saryan Street [ Yerevan], had a wide response and we decided to organize similar festivals again”, she said.

According to her, the Yerevan Music Night festival will be held September 16, jointly with the City Hall. It will be held in the intersection of Tumanyan and Abovyan streets in downtown Yerevan. A popular foreign musician will perform during the event.

“On the same day, the Wine Festival will be held in Artsakh. More winemakers will participate in the event this year. On September 30, the traditional Gata festival will be held in Khachik village at the initiative of the Areni Festival Foundation”, she said.

The Areni Wine Festival is set for October 7.