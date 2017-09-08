Earthquake of magnitude 8.1 strikes off Mexico's Pacific coast

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. A strong earthquake of magnitude 8.1 has struck in the Pacific off the southern coast of Mexico, killing at least two people, BBC reports.

The epicentre was about 87km south-west of the town of Pijijiapan and at a depth of 70km, the United States Geological Survey said.

A tsunami warning has been issued for Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama and Honduras.

The two deaths were reported in Chiapas state, closer to the epicentre.

Guatemala's president also reported at least one death in his country.