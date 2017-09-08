Artsakh expedition finds ancient artifacts in tomb excavation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Archaeologists have found unique artifacts dating back to the 5th and 6th centuries during the excavations in the St. Stepanos tomb and monastery in Tsmakahogh community, Martakert region, Artsakh.

The findings include a cross, more than 30 cross-stones from the 12th and 13th centuries, and numerous new records.

Hamlet Petrosyan, expedition leader of the excavation told ARMENPRESS this is the first time that archaeological excavations are taking place there.