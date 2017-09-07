Exhibition of Armenian manuscripts opened in St. Petersburg

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. On the sidelines of the Days of Yerevan in St. Petersburg, deputy Mayor of Yerevan Aram Sukiasyan and Armenia’s Consul General to St. Petersburg Hrayr Karapetyan attended the grand opening of the “World in Pages” exhibition.

Armenian manuscripts and books are exhibited in the Russian national gallery, which have been kept in the library since 1805.

The documents, dating back to the 13th-19th centuries, are from the collections of Etchmiatsin, the Catholicosate of Cilicia and the Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

Nearly 2000 Armenian manuscripts are stored in Russian state archives.