Government terminates state inspectorate of education

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The government adopted a decision whereby the state inspectorate of education of the ministry of science and education is being terminated.

The government has planned to regulate relations linked with the effective control through the creation of an inspection body, and implementation of authority and functions.

Necessary assignments have been defined for the process of creating the inspection.

According to the government, the to-be-created body will enable to implement necessary state control and supervision for the education development program, right to education, social guarantees of the educational system, improvement of quality and others.