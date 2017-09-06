EU prepares everything needed for signing new deal with Armenia in November, says envoy

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Responsible people are working diligently for the signing of the EU-Armenia new agreement to become reality during the upcoming Eastern Partnership Summit in November, EU’s Ambassador to Armenia H.E. Piotr Switalski told a press conference.

“I just returned from Brussels , I landed in Yerevan at 5 in the morning and I have to say that all my conversations with the people that I’ve met in Brussels, who are responsible for preparing necessary issues for the signing of the agreement, prove that everything is advancing normally. We, the EU, prepare everything necessary for signing the new agreement in November”, Switalski said.