Foreign investment net flows mostly directed to important economy branches

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. According to data of the national statistical service of Armenia, the volume of net flows of total foreign investments in 2016 amounted 169,8 million USD in Armenia’s economy, from which foreign direct investments amounted 130,5 million dollars.

During 2016 January-December net flows of foreign investments in the Armenian economy’s real sector were recorded from Luxembourg (100,7 million USD), Cyprus (92,2 million USD), UK (70,3 million USD), USA (25 million USD) and Jersey (21,1 million USD).

The flows were mostly directed to the following sectors of the economy – electricity, gas and air supply (84 million USD), accommodation (67, 7 million USD), construction (19,6 million USD), real estate (18,9 million USD) and information and communication (18,6 million USD).

Total investments include direct, portfolio and other investments.