Yuri Djorkaeff’s son to be signed by Armenia’s youth football team

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Yuri Djorkaeff’s son Ohan will join Armenia’s youth football team.

“We’ve followed Ohan Djorkaeff’s gameplay. We are impressed and soon he will become a member of our team if the documentation issues are solved”, Arthur Voskanyan, head coach of the national youth team said.

Djorkaeff plays for Nantes’ second team, which plays in the French championship’s 3rd division. Ohan was born in 1997.

His father Yuri Djorkaeff is a former French international footballer who played as an attacking midfielder or as a striker. With the French national team, Djorkaeff won the 1998 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2000.