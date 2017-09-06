Powerful Irma storm batters Barbuda

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Hurricane Irma has reached Antigua and Barbuda in the Caribbean, US weather officials said.

The hurricane reached Barbuda at 2:00 local time. It is currently moving at a powerful 295km speed in north-west.

The storm is said to hit Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba.

US officials estimated it might arrive to Florida Saturday.

The US military has ordered the evacuation of over five thousand personnel from a Naval Air Station in Florida in preparation for the hurricane – a hurricane which was upgraded to a powerful Category 5 storm, the strongest ever recorded in the Atlantic.

Currently, it is threatening to slam into Caribbean islands including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands with "potentially catastrophic" force on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said.