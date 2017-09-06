Europe’s top sommelier praises Armenian wine quality

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Franck Thomas, Best Sommelier of France and Best Craftsman of France, Best Sommelier of Europe 2000, has tasted Armenian wines in his very own unique method , and praised its quality.

The French top sommelier arrived in Yerevan to participate in Armenian Wine Tasting and held a master class.

“Armenia is an interesting country for me, because it is one of the birthplaces of wine – rich in traditions and history. Armenian wines can have their unique place in the international market due to the produced variants from local grape types”, he said.

Franck Thomas arrived in Armenia at the invitation of Armen Mehrabyan, the advisor of Armenia’s agricutlre minister, and in assistance of the Armenian Viticulture and Winemaking Foundation, Dynamic Development Group International, TOVMASYAN Exceptional Food and Beverage, FineFood and WellFusion.

In 2000, Franck Thomas achieved the title of Best Sommelier of Europe.

In same year he won Best Sommelier of France and Best Craftsman of France. Four years later he was a semi-finalist for the Best Sommelier of the World.

In 2003 he opened his own restaurant in Nice called “le Parcours “, where he applied his innovative ideas when selling wine. His approach was quickly rewarded with a macaroon in the Michelin Guide.