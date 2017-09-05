US airplanes not allowed to fly over Iran's airspace – Fars

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. "After the cruelties against Yemen and given the fact that the military system of a country is not separate from its government and trade system, therefore, we cannot show double-standard behavior towards the world and for instance, when we say that the US is a world arrogant power, therefore, we don’t allow the US aircraft, even passenger planes, to fly over the Islamic Republic of Iran because we are against its government's policies," Commander of Khatam ol-Anbia Air Defense Base Brigadier General Farzad Esmayeeli said in an interview with a Persian-language newspaper on Tuesday, ARMENPRESS reports, citing FARS agency.

He added that the same rule also pertains to other countries which have attacked Yemen, including Saudi Arabia.

In relevant remarks last September a senior Iranian military commander underlined that enemies are afraid of sending their reconnaissance aircraft over Iran for spy missions, because they are aware of the country's powerful air defense shield now.

"No spy aircraft dares to enter the Iranian airspace as the country’s Air Defense Force constantly monitors the skies nationwide, particularly the skies over the country's Southern territorial waters," Commander of Imam Reza Air Defense Base Brigadier General Abdollah Reshadi said.

He reiterated that Iran's radar coverage of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman intercepts the aerial trespassing of enemies' spy aircraft.

“We detect any flying activity in time and deliver tactical response in less than two minutes," Brigadier General Reshadi said.