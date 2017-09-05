Armenian defense minister delivers lecture in China’s National Defense Academy

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. On the sidelines of the official visit to China, Armenia’s defense minister Vigen Sargsyan visited the country’s defense academy in the morning of September 5.

China highly values military education.

Many military educational institutions operate in the country, which prepare professionals for the militaries of both China and other countries. The National Defense Academy is a key educational facility of China, with which Armenia has great cooperation experience.

At a meeting with the executives of the academy, the Armenian defense minister praised the cooperation experience, and thanked for the attitude towards Armenian officers.

According to the academy’s leadership, the Armenian officers are distinguished by excellent results and professionalism.

The Armenian defense minister later delivered a lecture for the academy’s students, touching upon the Armenian-Chinese historical similarities, the phases of formation of the Armenian Armed Forces, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as regional conflicts.