Artsakh’s 26th anniversary of independence celebrated in St. Petersburg, Russia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. St. Petersburg’s Armenian community celebrated the 26th anniversary of Artsakh’s independence on September 3. The celebrations were held in assistance of the Consulate General of Armenia.

A mass was held in the city’s St. Catherine Church, followed by an event in the community’s cultural center.

The foreign ministry told ARMENPRESS that the Consul General Hrayr Karapetyan delivered opening remarks at the event, congratulating the attendees on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Artsakh. Karapetyan noted that this celebration is the celebration of all Armenians worldwide, since the achievements of the years of independence were reached due to the unity of all Armenians.

The event was concluded with the screening of a film dedicated to Artsakh’s independence.