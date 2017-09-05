Hurricane Harvey kills 60 people in Texas, USA

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Hurricane Harvey has killed 60 people in Texas, US so far, according to Associated Press.

Out of the total number of victims, 30 people died in Houston.

The Houston Mayor said up to 100 million dollars will be needed to clean up the city.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot said a huge amount of money will be required to eliminate the consequences of the hurricane in the state – ranging somewhere between 150 and 180 billion dollars.

Earlier reports said 47 people died and two dozen went missing.