President Sargsyan receives EBRD’s President Suma Chakrabarti

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received the delegation led by President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Suma Chakrabarti on September 4.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the President of the Republic welcomed the guests and highly appreciated the long years of productive cooperation of Armenia with the EBRD, which, according to his assessment, has been an indispensable support to Armenia’s economic development and reform implementation. The interlocutors shared the opinion that the cooperation between Armenia and the EBRD is strategic by nature and mutually congratulated each other on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Armenia’s accession to the EBRD.

The sides of the meeting hoped that the productive partnership of Armenia and the EBRD will continue to develop and the visit of the bank’s President Suma Chakrabarti will give new impetus to bilateral relations.

Suma Chakrabarti reaffirmed the readiness of the EBRD to continue supporting Armenia, stressing that the economic policy and the reforms underway in Armenia are in line with the bank’s projects. He documented with satisfaction that the partnership expands and strengthens year by year encompassing various economic spheres.

During the meeting the sides also touched upon the upcoming projects of the EBRD with Armenia, Armenia’s priorities, potentials and prospects of the economic development of the country.